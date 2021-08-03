In Historic First, Leh & Kargil Leaders Join Hands, Demand Statehood for Ladakh

Ahead of the second anniversary marking the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, leaders of Leh and Kargil in Ladakh recently came together to demand full statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

The political consensus between the leadership from the two districts of Ladakh – the Muslim-majority Kargil and the Buddhist-dominated Leh –came as a historic first.