Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lalduhoma Takes Oath as Mizoram CM Days After ZPM Sweeps Assembly Elections

Eleven other leaders also took oath as cabinet ministers with Lalduhoma.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
Lalduhoma Takes Oath as Mizoram CM Days After ZPM Sweeps Assembly Elections
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Days after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) swept the Assembly elections in Mizoram, party chief Lalduhoma on Friday, 7 December took oath as the chief minister.

Eleven other leaders also took oath as cabinet ministers with Lalduhoma.

The ZPM won 27 out of the 40 Assembly seats in the state on 3 December making it the single largest party, ousting the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoramthanga.

With the oath, Lalduhoma scripted history to become the first non-Congress and non-MNF chief minister of the state.

The oath was administered by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl.

Also Read

As MNF and Zoramthanga Fall, Mizoram Finds Hope in ZPM and Lalduhoma

As MNF and Zoramthanga Fall, Mizoram Finds Hope in ZPM and Lalduhoma
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Which leaders took oath as ministers?: Some of the other leaders who took as cabinet ministers along with Lalduhoma are C Lalsawivunga, K Sapdanga, Lalthansanga, PC Vanlalruata, and Dr Vanlalthlana.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

About Lalduhoma:

  • Lalduhoma is a former Indian Police Service(IPS) officer.

  • He was elected as a Congress MP from the state in 1984, which he quit in 1988.

  • He has also served as the security incharge for former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1982.

  • Lalduhoma is credited with being one of the key political figures in the state to end insurgency and the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986.

  • He founded the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) in 1997, which joined a multi-party coalition in 2017 to form the ZPM.

  • The ZPM was recognised as political party by the Election Commission only in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Results of the Assembly Elections: The MNF, which held 26 seats in the 2018 elections, managed to win just 10 on 3 December, with the BJP and the Congress bagging just two and one respectively.

Also Read

AAP’s Alter-Ego in Mizoram? How ZPM’s Clinching, Historic Victory Is Different

AAP’s Alter-Ego in Mizoram? How ZPM’s Clinching, Historic Victory Is Different

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Lalduhoma   ZPM   Zoram People's Movement 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×