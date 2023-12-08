Lalduhoma Takes Oath as Mizoram CM Days After ZPM Sweeps Assembly Elections

Days after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) swept the Assembly elections in Mizoram, party chief Lalduhoma on Friday, 7 December took oath as the chief minister.

Eleven other leaders also took oath as cabinet ministers with Lalduhoma.

The ZPM won 27 out of the 40 Assembly seats in the state on 3 December making it the single largest party, ousting the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoramthanga.