Lalduhoma Takes Oath as Mizoram CM Days After ZPM Sweeps Assembly Elections

Days after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) swept the Assembly elections in Mizoram, party chief Lalduhoma on Friday, 7 December took oath as the chief minister.
Eleven other leaders also took oath as cabinet ministers with Lalduhoma.
The ZPM won 27 out of the 40 Assembly seats in the state on 3 December making it the single largest party, ousting the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoramthanga.
With the oath, Lalduhoma scripted history to become the first non-Congress and non-MNF chief minister of the state.
The oath was administered by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl.
Which leaders took oath as ministers?: Some of the other leaders who took as cabinet ministers along with Lalduhoma are C Lalsawivunga, K Sapdanga, Lalthansanga, PC Vanlalruata, and Dr Vanlalthlana.
About Lalduhoma:
Lalduhoma is a former Indian Police Service(IPS) officer.
He was elected as a Congress MP from the state in 1984, which he quit in 1988.
He has also served as the security incharge for former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1982.
Lalduhoma is credited with being one of the key political figures in the state to end insurgency and the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986.
He founded the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) in 1997, which joined a multi-party coalition in 2017 to form the ZPM.
The ZPM was recognised as political party by the Election Commission only in 2019.
Results of the Assembly Elections: The MNF, which held 26 seats in the 2018 elections, managed to win just 10 on 3 December, with the BJP and the Congress bagging just two and one respectively.
