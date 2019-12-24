QKolkata: Nadda Holds Pro-CAA Rally in Kolkata; Mamata Slams Modi
1. People Are in Support of CAA in West Bengal: JP Nadda at Rally in Kolkata
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda held a massive rally on Kolkata streets in support of Citizenship (Ammendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on 23 December. While speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "Huge crowd here shows people are in support of Citizenship Act.
"West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the act. She should see the huge support for the act and understand that people have rejected vote-bank politics." BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present in the rally.
(Source: Business Standard)
2. CISF Commandos Take Over The India Museum
A contingent of armed CISF commandos on Monday, 23 December took over the security of India's 'oldest and largest' museum -- the Indian Museum -- located in Kolkata, a senior official said.
A total of 59 personnel of the paramilitary force, led by an Assistant Commandant (AC) rank officer, were inducted at the museum to secure it against all kinds of threats, including those from terrorist elements.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. PM Modi Contradicting His Own Home Minister on NRC: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 22 December hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he targeted the TMC chief for her opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Using her Twitter handle, Banerjee said the prime minister is contradicting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).
“Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With #PM contradicting #HomeMinister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong #IRejectCAA #IRejectNRC,” she tweeted.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Over 52 kg of Ganja Seized in Kolkata, Five Arrested
Five persons including three women were arrested from the city on Monday, 23 December morning after a huge quantity of ganja was seized from their possession, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Narcotic Cell of the city police conducted a search operation near Ultadanga railway station in Manicktala area and seized over 52 kg of ganja from them, they said.
"They failed to produce any satisfactory document and we have started a case at Manicktala police station. We are interrogating them and a probe has been initiated," a senior police officer said.
(Source: Business Standard)
5. Standing Committee of WB Cabinet Approves 5 Acres Land for Second Campus of IIM-Joka
The standing committee of West Bengal Cabinet on Monday, 23 December approved five acres of land in New Town area for the second campus of IIM-Joka, state finance minister Amit Mitra said at the state secretariat.
The Cabinet also gave its nod for granting 14 acres land to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for a state-of-the-art cricket facility at Dumurjala Sports City in Howrah district, he said.
Mitra said the Cabinet on Monday also okayed a private freight terminal on a 36.5 acres of land to utilise the proposed Amritsar-New Delhi Dankuni corridor.
(Source: The Week)
