QKolkata: Nadda Holds Pro-CAA Rally in Kolkata; Mamata Slams Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda held a massive rally on Kolkata streets in support of Citizenship (Ammendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on 23 December. While speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "Huge crowd here shows people are in support of Citizenship Act.

"West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the act. She should see the huge support for the act and understand that people have rejected vote-bank politics." BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present in the rally.

(Source: Business Standard)