QKolkata: 1,726 Held in City; TMC Minister Denied Bangladesh Visa
1. 1,726 Arrested in Kolkata, Nearby Areas on Christmas Eve: Top Cop
As many as 1,726 people were apprehended in the city and its adjoining areas for allegedly flouting law on Christmas Eve, a top police officer said on Wednesday, 25 December.
Of the 1726, 143 were arrested under non-bailable warrants, he said.
While 558 were nabbed for disorderly conduct, nine were taken into custody for gambling, 262 for triple-riding on two-wheelers and 496 for riding bikes without helmets, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murli Dhar Sharma told PTI.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Denied Visa by Bangladesh, Claims West Bengal Minister
West Bengal Minister and influential Muslim leader of the State Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Wednesday, 25 December, alleged that he has been denied visa by Bangladeshi authorities.
Chowdhury who heads the State unit of the Jamiat-e-Ulama Hind said that despite following due procedure his application was rejected.
“I had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and got clearance from her end. The Home Ministry at the Centre also gave clearance on December 12 but I have been denied visa. My personal secretary went to the office of the Bangladesh High Commission for three consecutive days and all he was made to do was asked to wait,” Chowdhury told The Hindu.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Family Denounces 'Misuse' of Content from Ghatak's Films for BJP Video
Family members of auteur Ritwik Ghatak have issued a statement alleging that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, have “misappropriated” content from his films for its promotional video in support of the contentious citizenship law and “discriminatory” NRC.
The saffron party, however, argued that Ghatak's films cannot be the “property” of a single family and just one dialogue had been used in the campaign video to serve a “greater cause”.
The statement, undersigned by 24 family members of the mercurial filmmaker who died in 1976, said, “We, the family members of Ritwik Ghatak, strongly condemn the attempt by BJP's youth wing to use contents of his films for supporting a discriminatory act like Citizenship (Amendment) Act.”
(Source: Business Standard)
4. Mamata Pays Tribute to Vajpayee on Birth Anniversary
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 25 December, paid her tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the country's good.
The Trinamool Congress supremo, who had shared a cordial relationship with the veteran leader, further said that Vajpayee was missed by everybody “a lot”.
“Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the country's good," Banerjee wrote on Twitter. "We miss him a lot,” she added.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. It's an Opportunity to Find Another Dinda: Lal on Senior Pacer's Suspension
Bengal coach Arun Lal on Wednesday, 25 December, sought to play down senior pacer Ashok Dinda's suspension for misconduct ahead of their Ranji Trophy fixture against Andhra, saying it's an opportunity for a youngster to step up and perform in place of him.
Bengal had to change their bowling combination after their pace spearhead Dinda was dropped on the eve of their first Ranji home game for being abusive towards team bowling coach Ranadeb Bose for many months.
Dinda crossed all limits on the eve of the match as he hurled abuses at Bose in front of all other players, prompting the Cricket Association of Bengal to axe him from the squad.
"It's not a negative thing. It's an opportunity to find next Dinda. Some young man comes and takes five wickets and suddenly the whole balance changes. You want that to happen," Lal said after the day one proceedings.
(Source: The Times of India)
