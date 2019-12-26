QKolkata: 1,726 Held in City; TMC Minister Denied Bangladesh Visa

As many as 1,726 people were apprehended in the city and its adjoining areas for allegedly flouting law on Christmas Eve, a top police officer said on Wednesday, 25 December.

Of the 1726, 143 were arrested under non-bailable warrants, he said.

While 558 were nabbed for disorderly conduct, nine were taken into custody for gambling, 262 for triple-riding on two-wheelers and 496 for riding bikes without helmets, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murli Dhar Sharma told PTI.

(Source: The Indian Express)