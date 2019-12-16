Kolkata Adapts Bella Ciao Song for Modi-Shah, Burns Their Effigies

The day after personnel of the Delhi Police beat up numerous students inside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital, students erupted in protest at colleges and universities across the country.

Outside Jadavpur University on Monday afternoon, hundreds of students participated in a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and the violence on students in Jamia and Aligarh.

The protesters burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and also had a song dedication for the duo.