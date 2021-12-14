'Killing of Democracy,' Says Rahul at Opposition Protest Over Suspension of MPs

Parliament members belonging to various Opposition parties on Tuesday, 14 December, marched from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk, in order to mark their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

"This (suspension of 12 MPs) is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the demonstration at Vijay Chowk.