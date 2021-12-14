'Killing of Democracy,' Says Rahul at Opposition Protest Over Suspension of MPs
12 Opposition MPs were suspended on the first day of the Winter Session, for their allegedly unruly conduct.
Parliament members belonging to various Opposition parties on Tuesday, 14 December, marched from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk, in order to mark their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.
"This (suspension of 12 MPs) is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the demonstration at Vijay Chowk.
"Bills after Bills are being passed in Parliament in the din. This is not the way to run the Parliament. PM doesn't come to House. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy."Rahul Gandhi
"A minister killed farmers. PM is aware of it. Truth is that 2-3 capitalists are against farmers... These MPs were not suspended by RS chairman or PM but by the power that wants to steal farmers' income. PM & the chairman are just implementors," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, alluding to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October, wherein Union Minister Ajay Misra's son has been charged with murder.
Floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament had, earlier in the day, held a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. It was decided at the meeting that the ongoing agitation against the suspension would be intensified.
12 Opposition MPs were suspended on 29 November, the first day of the Winter Session, for their allegedly unruly conduct in the House during the tumultuous Monsoon Session of the Parliament that was held earlier this year.
Daily protests, including walkouts from the Rajya Sabha, are being meted out by the Opposition, which has demanded the revocation of the 'undemocratic suspension.' The Centre, however, has refused to budge on its decision.
