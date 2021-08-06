Khel Ratna Named After Dhyan Chand: BJP Hails PM Modi, Congress Says 'Surprised'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, 6 August, that the Khel Ratna award would be named after Major Dhyan Chand. Earlier, the award was named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Several Union ministers thanked PM Modi and welcomed the decision.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: "Naming the country's highest sports honor 'Khel Ratna Award' after the greatest sportsperson, Major Dhyan Chand, is a true tribute to him.”

“This decision makes every person associated with the sports world proud, I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on behalf of all countrymen," he wrote.