BJP Rendered Me Useless After My 35 Years of Hard Work: Khadse  

Commenting over Fadnavis’s statement, Khadse said that he has been time and again asking the former chief minister to tell him where he went wrong.

“Let him (Fadnavis) choose a time he seems appropriate to speak against me. I know there is nothing that he can say. Not just to the media, but I have asked him to tell me where I went wrong in the state Assembly as well. I had even offered to apologise to him if he thought I did something wrong. If he could not answer me in the assembly, what will he say now?” Khadse, who was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1990 from Edlabad constituency in Jalgaon, said.

Asked to comment on his decision on joining the NCP, Khadse said he did so on party workers demands.

“My workers wanted me to be a part of the NCP and the state government so that development works could continue,” he said and added that he had no talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar about joining his party before tendering his resignation from the BJP.

“I do not have any ambition to become a minister even after joining the NCP,” Khadse said.

Notably, while Khadse was denied a party ticket to contest the state elections in 2019, his daughter-in-law Raksha had fought the Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket and won.