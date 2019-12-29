Kerala Guv Backs CAA; Accuses Historian Irfan Habib of Disruption

Not just the delegates, but black flags and placards were shown to Khan by the Youth Congress and workers of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU). According to The News Minute, six Congress workers, including KSU district president P Muhammed Shammas, were taken into custody by the police.

The article also quoted the secretary of the Indian History Congress as saying, “some of the delegates were peacefully standing and holding placards. They were roughed up by the police.”

Some students from different universities, who were present at the event and raised slogans, were whisked away by the police.

However, Khan was undeterred by the protests and repeatedly said, “You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down.”