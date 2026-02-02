‘A Lesson For Us All...’: Father of Kashmiri Teens Beaten by Mob in Uttarakhand

During the autumn season, Muhammad Yasin Ganai, 45, harvests walnuts with his wife and two sons. The family of four cultivates a small plot of land on the terraced mountainscapes of Kralpora, a pastoral village at the fag end of Kupwara district in North Kashmir.

The village is hemmed in by the densely forested mountains on three sides, paving the way to the Pakistan-occupied territories beyond.

In winters, the family typically rents a place in the pilgrimage city of Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh to earn a little extra cash by hawking Kashmiri shawls. Ganai’s sons, 19-year-old Mohammad Danish and Tabish Ahmad, who's a year younger, wander through town after town in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This arrangement lasts for about four months.

This winter, however, the Ganai family was met with a different reality.