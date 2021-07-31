Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Likely Next Week: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka cabinet expansion could happen early next week, amid rising COVID-19 cases and the flood situation in several districts of the state, new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday, 30 July, according to news agency PTI.

He said that he has explained the necessity of an early cabinet expansion in the meeting with BJP president JP Nadda.

"We will get the nod within next week. I have not discussed the list of probable ministers in today's meeting. But told the need of early decision on this issue," the 61-year-old leader told reporters in Delhi, as quoted by PTI.