A Regimented Lot: Who in Yediyurappa’s Family Call the Shots?

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa does not have to look far to find his political detractors as they are very much within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The latest opposition to his authority came from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa who has written a five-page letter to the state’s Governor Vajubhai R Vala, accusing the chief minister of “authoritarian interference”.

The underlying tone of the letter is, however, a grievance several party members of the BJP have been airing. That is, Yediyurappa’s family members have been interfering with the governance of the state. How? Here’s a look at the BJP strongman’s family tree, the who’s who of his dynasty, and their ‘roles’.