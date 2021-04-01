48 MLAs, 4 Karnataka Ministers Defend CM After Eshwarappa’s Letter
Eshwarappa had claimed that Yeddiyurappa violated multiple rules and procedures in sanctioning department funds.
A day after BJP minister KS Eshwarappa filed a complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with state Governor Vajubhai Vala, claiming undue interference by the CM in department matters to favour his kin, a group of MLAs have voiced support for the CM.
On Thursday, 1 April, Rural Development Minister Eshwarappa, an aide-turned-rival within the BJP for Yediyurappa, claimed that the CM had violated multiple rules and procedures on several occasions in sanctioning department funds.
He alleged, “It is highly unfortunate that the hon’ble chief minister knowingly issued such orders, ignoring the minister in charge of the department. If this trend of bypassing ministers and violating rules continues, I do not know where I stand as the minister in charge of the department.”
However, on Thursday, 48 MLAs of the CM Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government released a letter they had written to him on 18 March, in order to refute claims made by Eshwarappa on Wednesday. The same letter was sent to the BJP's national leadership.
According to the letter written by the MLAs, they had requested CM Yediyurappa to grant approval for road development work worth Rs 1,313 crore.
“If the works starts, it will bring in positive opinion about the government in the minds of people. This will also help the party get good results in the upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections. So, we request direction to approve the grants,” the letter reads.
The party leaders explained that it was based on this letter that the chief minister had sanctioned the road development work.
‘Complaint Against BJP Culture’
Meanwhile, four ministers of Karnataka government came out in support of Yediyurappa on Thursday, 1 April.
According to a report by The News Minute, Revenue Minister and former Deputy CM R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Sudhakar and Agriculture Minister BC Patil spoke to reporters on Thursday and criticised Eshwarappa.
Ashoka said what Eshwarappa did was against the BJP’s culture and claimed that it was only because of the CM’s leadership that the BJP was ruling in the state, adding that Yediyurappa had done nothing wrong in exercising his powers in reallocating funds.
Meanwhile, Sudhakar said that the Eshwarappa’s decision to write a complaint has resulted in an awkward situation for the government, the party and Eshwarappa himself.
“As CM, Yediyurappa has the power and the right to get any file he wants, and sanction grants for development work anywhere. Despite this, if the minister had any issue, he could have spoken to Yediurappa and resolved it face to face. As a senior leader and close colleague and being from the same district, he has that access,” Sudhakar said, according to The News Minute.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
