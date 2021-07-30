New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi; To Meet PM Modi, Amit Shah
Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the Karnataka CM on 28 July, in the aftermath of BS Yediyurappa's resignation.
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed in Delhi on Friday, 30 July, and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prior to meeting Modi as part of his two-day trip, Bommai held a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
A day before, the 61-year-old was quoted as saying, "I will visit Delhi tomorrow (Friday) to get the blessings of the PM, Home Minister (Amit Shah), Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. We will discuss Cabinet formation, after which ministers will be picked."
'Rich Legislative, Administrative Experience'
Bommai was sworn in as the Karnataka CM on 28 July, a day after he was selected for the post in the aftermath of BS Yediyurappa's resignation.
Congratulating Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience". "I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our government in the state," the PM tweeted.
On Yediyurappa, Modi tweeted saying, "No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP (BS Yediyurappa) Ji towards our party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare."
