A Day Before Polls, PM Modi Releases Video With ‘Message to People of Karnataka’

Before campaigning wrapped up on Monday, PM Modi had targeted Congress for promising in its manifesto to take action against outfits spreading hatred, such as the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India. He had asked voters to chant “Jai Bajrangbali” while casting their votes to "punish" the Congress.

When Congress tweeted Sonia Gandhi's speech stating the party “will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity,” the BJP called it a “secession” threat.