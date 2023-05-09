A Day Before Polls, PM Modi Releases Video With ‘Message to People of Karnataka’

A day before Karnataka goes to Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video as his “message to the people of Karnataka” on Tuesday, 9 May. He said, "Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolve is my resolve. When we come together and set our minds to a goal, no force in the world can stop us. I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the Number 1 state in the country.”
Here are highlights of what PM Modi said:
"India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a $1 trillion economy."
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka received over ₹ 90,000 crore annually as foreign investment...," the PM said. "We want to make Karnataka No.1 in investment, industry and innovation and No.1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship."
"'In our 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal,' we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation, and Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise this vision.”
BJP bets on Modi-factor again: PM Modi, held 19 mega public meetings and six roadshows in just the week after 29 April. On Saturday, 6 May, he held a 26-km roadshow in Bengaluru.
The BJP's campaign was aimed at winning a second consecutive term in the state.
Before campaigning wrapped up on Monday, PM Modi had targeted Congress for promising in its manifesto to take action against outfits spreading hatred, such as the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India. He had asked voters to chant “Jai Bajrangbali” while casting their votes to "punish" the Congress.
When Congress tweeted Sonia Gandhi's speech stating the party “will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity,” the BJP called it a “secession” threat.
On the other hand, hoping for a possible victory in the only Southern state held by the BJP, the Congress had focused its campaign on local issues, its five promises to voters, and had accused the BJP government of corruption.
The election will be conducted in a single phase on 10 May and the Election Commission of India will declare the election results on 13 May. The winning party needs at least 113 seats to form a government in Karnataka Assembly. There are 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Schedules Tribes (ST). Currently, Congress has 75 seats, and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats in the Assembly.
