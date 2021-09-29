Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress: Rahul Gandhi Has Been Planning This Since 2016

"When a united youth rises, dictatorship shatters," the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle on 28 September.

It was an important day for the Congress, with former Jawaharlal Nehru University president Kanhaiya Kumar joining the party and Independent MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat expressing support for it.

They party showcased Kumar, Mevani and its Gujarat working president Hardik Patel.

While all these leaders are important in their own right, party sources reveal that Kanhaiya Kumar's induction had been a long term aim of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

According to a source privy to the induction, Gandhi has been wanting to bring Kumar into the party since he first heard him in JNU in 2016.

"Rahul Gandhi saw this as a major personal goal," said the source.