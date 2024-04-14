Lok Sabha 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar to Take on Manoj Tiwari in Northeast Delhi

The Congress party, on Sunday, 14 April, released a new list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes names for three seats in Delhi, six in Punjab, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar in northeast Delhi constituency. Kumar will take on sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari.