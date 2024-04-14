ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lok Sabha 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar to Take on Manoj Tiwari in Northeast Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar will take on sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari.

The Congress party, on Sunday, 14 April, released a new list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes names for three seats in Delhi, six in Punjab, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar in northeast Delhi constituency. Kumar will take on sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari.

Among other prominent names in the list are Udit Raj, who has been fielded from northwest Delhi constituency, Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira who will contest from Sangrur, and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Channi who has been fielded from Jalandhar.

