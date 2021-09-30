'Defeating BJP Vital': Jignesh Mevani Reveals Why He Chose to Support Congress

"At this juncture of history, if all progressives feel that to defeat the BJP electorally is the most vital task, then we have to sit with the biggest platform."

While the Congress party suffers political turmoil in Punjab, it has in the meanwhile secured two high-profile connections in Jignesh Mevani, who is an Independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar, who was till now with the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Though Mevani could not officially join the party due to "technical reasons", in an exclusive interview with The Quint, he reveals his reasons for supporting the party.