Jharkhand Political Crisis: JMM, Congress MLAs Return Ahead of Floor Test Today

Over 40 Jharkhand MLAs from the ruling alliance flew back to Ranchi from Hyderabad ahead of a crucial floor test that is scheduled to take place on Monday, 5 February.

The MLAs, including those from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, had been whisked away to Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February, in an attempt to counter "poaching" of the legislators.