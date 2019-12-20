Jharkhand Assembly Elections: 62.65% Polling Recorded Till 3 PM

Polling ended at 3 pm in five of 16 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on Friday, 20 December, during the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand elections, officials said.

A total of 62.65 percent voter turnout was registered till 3 pm in the state, with the polling process scheduled to end at 5 pm, they said.

Voting had commenced at 7 am in all 16 seats, and people were seen standing in queues outside polling booths.

In five seats, which have Maoist-hit pockets, the process concluded two hours early, officials said.