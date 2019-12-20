Jharkhand Assembly Elections: 62.65% Polling Recorded Till 3 PM
Polling ended at 3 pm in five of 16 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on Friday, 20 December, during the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand elections, officials said.
A total of 62.65 percent voter turnout was registered till 3 pm in the state, with the polling process scheduled to end at 5 pm, they said.
Voting had commenced at 7 am in all 16 seats, and people were seen standing in queues outside polling booths.
In five seats, which have Maoist-hit pockets, the process concluded two hours early, officials said.
The other seats where polling is being held in this final phase are Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama.
In all, 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 women and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their vote, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.
Adequate security forces have been deployed, he said.
In all, 1,321 polling stations in non-left wing extremism affected areas have been marked as "critical" while 1,765 declared "sensitive".
The Election Commission has set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines.
Altogether, 249 polling stations have been marked as model booths.
As many as 133 polling stations have women staff while 1,347 have webcasting facilities, Choubey said.
State Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is contesting against JMM's working president and former chief minister Hemant Soren from Dumka.
Louis Marandi had defeated Soren in the 2014 assembly elections.
Like the previous assembly polls when he contested from two seats, Soren is in the fray from Barhait as well.
Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren is seeking re-election from Jama.
The BJP, which is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase, has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies, respectively. Former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur.
The state president of the Janata Dal (United) and former MP, Salkhan Murmu, is contesting from Sikaripara.
The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies.
While the JMM has fielded nominees in 11 constituencies, the Congress and the RJD are contesting from four and one segments, respectively. The Babulal Marandi-headed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has also fielded candidates in this round.
Candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Lok Jan Shakti Party, AJSU Party and the Left are also in the fray.
Of the 81 Assembly seats, elections had concluded in 65 constituencies in the previous four phases between 30 November and 16 December.
Exit polls are expected to be out at 6 pm on Friday, when polling concludes. Votes will be counted on 23 December.
