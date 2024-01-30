'Reveals Your Political Agenda': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Writes to ED

ED officials landed at Soren's doorstep in Delhi to question him as part of a money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand. However, the regional party leader was reportedly not home on Monday.

Earlier, on 20 January, Soren was subjected to seven hours of questioning by the ED at his residence in the state capital of Ranchi. On 27 January, he reportedly left for Delhi for personal work, according to his party.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief has reportedly agreed to record a statement before the probe agency on Wednesday, 31 January. Meanwhile, security was beefed up outside the CM's house, Raj Bhavan, and central government offices in Ranchi.