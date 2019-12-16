Jharkhand Assembly Election: 56.58% Polling Recorded in 4th Phase
An estimated 56.58 percent of over 47 lakh voters cast their votes, as polling in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections to 15 seats ended peacefully on Monday, 16 December, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
They said the final polling percentage is likely to increase, however.
The polling, which began at 7 am, went on peacefully in the constituencies spread over Giridih, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts.
The seats which went to polls in this round were Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara.
Prominent among the candidates in this phase were state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar from Madhipur seat and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri from Chandankiyari constituency.
Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said out of a total 6,101 polling stations, 587 were marked 'critical' and 405 'sensitive' in Left Wing Extremism-affected constituencies while there were 546 'critical' and 2,655 'sensitive' polling booths in other seats.
Of the total electorate, there were 34,106 octogenarian and 66,321 differently abled voters, the CEO said.
Choubey said there were 9,902 ballot units, 7,628 control units and 7,931 VVPAT machines.
The ruling BJP had contested all the 15 seats that went to polls in this phase.
Its ally, AJSU Party, contested on its own for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand in 2000.
The opposition alliance of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD fielded candidates in constituencies as per their pre-poll seat adjustment.
Of the total 81 Assembly seats, elections to 50 seats concluded in the first three phases held between 30 November and 12 December.
The fifth and final phase of polling to 16 seats will be held on 20 December and votes will be counted on 23 December.
