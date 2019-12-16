Jharkhand Assembly Election: 56.58% Polling Recorded in 4th Phase

An estimated 56.58 percent of over 47 lakh voters cast their votes, as polling in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections to 15 seats ended peacefully on Monday, 16 December, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

They said the final polling percentage is likely to increase, however.

The polling, which began at 7 am, went on peacefully in the constituencies spread over Giridih, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts.