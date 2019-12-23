How JMM Won Jharkhand: Inside Story of Hemant Soren’s Campaign

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won its best ever tally in its 46-year history. Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP has been defeated in his own bastion Jamshedpur East.

This is a huge moment for 44-year-old Hemant Soren, who is going to be the chief minister of Jharkhand for the second time.

Barely a few months ago – when the JMM-Congress-JVM(P)-RJD grand alliance was handed a drubbing by the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections – few would have expected that the JMM could turn the tables in the Assembly polls.

But turn the tables it did, through a low-decibel but pointed campaign by Soren. And the JMM managed to do without the help of any high-profile Prashant Kishore-like figure or without hiring any big PR firms. So, how did they do it?