JD(U) Releases Vision Document Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections

"We propose to give loans of up to Rs 5 lakh or 50 percent of the project cost without any interest to women. The idea is to boost their entrepreneurship and make them self-dependent," the JD-U leader said.

The chief minister said that strengthening irrigation in Bihar would help the state farmers. "There is a proposal to take water supply line to every farmland across the state."

As per the fourth points of the vision document, Nitish Kumar talked about installation of solar street lights in every village, besides sanitation and prosperity issues.

The fifth point talks about sanitation in cities, construction of homes for senior citizens, multi-storeyed buildings for economically weaker sections, and electric crematoriums at important places on the bank of rivers.