‘Govt Answerable for Every Drop of Blood’: Oppn Slams Jamia Unrest

The Delhi police’s move to barge into the Jamia Millia Islamia University and shell tear gas at students on Sunday, 15 December invoked sharp reactions from various Opposition parties and leaders, who accused the Modi government of using police force to oppress protesting students and dissent.

Shortly before the police barged into Jamia, protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles in a with police in New Friends' Colony near the university during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, according to PTI.

The police said that it had to enter Jamia to ‘nab outsiders’ who were allegedly hiding in the university after vandalising public public property.

The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of having failed in its duty to maintain peace in the country and leaving even Delhi burning after Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.