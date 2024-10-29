'By Garlanding Gauri's Killers, They Have Emboldened Them': Kavitha Lankesh

"I am Gauri. There are thousands of Gauris and we're all Gauris."

This was the slogan that reverberated through streets in Delhi and Bengaluru in 2017, when journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by motorbike-borne assailants in front of her residence.

Seven years later, as the trial still continues, a sessions court in Bengaluru granted bail to eight accused on 9 October. Sixteen of the 18 accused of Gauri's murder are now out on bail.

The accused recently let out on bail are: Amol Kale, Rajesh D Bangera, Vasudev Suryawanshi, Rushikesh Devadekar, Parshuram Waghmore, Ganesh Miskin, Amith Ramachandra Baddi and Manohar Yadave.