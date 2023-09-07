I had given proposals that Bengal's politics is somewhat different compared to other states. We need to really understand Bengal here in order to really get the support of the people of Bengal. So, I said that we should give our strategy of health, education, health and infrastructure investments, we should have a memorandum and we should work on those counts. But unfortunately, it was just it was just slinging matches which went on saying that Trinamool is bad and everybody's bad. People here know what Trinamool or the Left front or are. I also suggested that you need basically three national icons to project your party in Bengal - Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Rabindranath Tagore. You have these three people as your icons in Bengali and work out a strategy of how we are going to work for the people of Bengal in terms of health, infrastructure and education.

Then in 2021, I had also worked out a strategy for the Assembly election, where I think BJP had a fairly good chance of gaining more seats. But what happened is we terribly went wrong in trying to understand Bengal. See, Bengal wants inclusive politics. Polarisation, vote bank politics, divisive politics - people of Bengal they don't appreciate it. It's only in border districts, the upper main Bengal, and North Bengal that polarisation did work. But South Bengal and Kolkata region, people all voted against us. So, I think our entire strategy went wrong in Bengal. So, I thought my purpose in BJP has probably come to an end. They gave me very flowery designation - Vice President of Bengal unit of the BJP. And I used to attend all the meetings rallies, and all the demonstrations but that's pointless. Although I wish Nadda ji all the very best for his future endeavors. But I think we have miserably failed to understand the politics of Bengal.