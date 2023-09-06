Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 6 September, reported NDTV.

"When I joined BJP I was promised that I would be allowed to propagate the inclusive ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sarat Chandra Bose. But nothing of that sort happened," Bose said, as quoted by NDTV.