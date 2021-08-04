‘Indulging in Drama’: Congress MP Argues With Harsimrat Badal Over Farm Laws

A verbal argument broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu outside the Parliament on Wednesday, 4 August, over the Centre’s passing of the three farm laws.

Calling Badal a ‘liar’, Bittu alleged that “the bills were passed by the Union Cabinet when she (Badal) was still the minister. You resigned later. They (Akali Dal) continue to indulge in drama."

To this, Harsimrat Kaur Badal replied, "Please ask them...Where was Rahul Gandhi when all that was happening. This party (the Congress) helped in the passage of bills by staging a walkout. They have to stop lying."