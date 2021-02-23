MP Mohan Delkar Left 15-Page Note; Post Mortem Confirms Suicide

Delkar was found dead at a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday, 22 February.

The police had recovered the suicide note at the time and registered a case of accidental death based on preliminary information. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The 58-year-old politician was representing Dadra and Nagar Haveli in Parliament since 2004. Delkar was first elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency in 1989. Later, in 1991 and 1996, he was re-elected to the same seat as a Congress nominee. In between, he quit the party and fought the 1998 election as a BJP candidate. He later rejoined the Congress, though he failed to retain the seat in 2009 and 2014.

In May 2019, Delkar was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, for what would be his seventh term in the House. However, he left the party once again in 2019 and fought the general elections as an independent candidate.

Delkar was also a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.

An advocate for tribal rights, Delkar began his career as a trade union leader in Silvassa, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI, and NDTV)