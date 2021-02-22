Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead, Suicide Suspected
The police have arrived at the scene of the incident and an investigation is being carried out.
Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar, was found dead at a hotel in south Mumbai, ANI reported on Monday, 22 February.
Mumbai Police said that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot.
His body has been sent for postmortem, ANI reported. The police said that the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem is conducted.
According to NDTV, the 58-year-old politician, who has been representing Dadra and Nagar Haveli in Parliament since 2004, was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai’s Marine Drive.
Delkar was formerly Congress president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, but left the party in 2019 and fought the general elections as an independent candidate.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
