Hyderabad’s Civic Body Passes Resolution Against CAA

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday adopted a resolution against the Centre's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), making it the first civic body in the country to do so.

The Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made its opposition to the CAA clear, but is yet to take a stand on the NRC.

The resolution was passed during the GHMC's General Body Meeting held in Hyderabad to approve its budget. Speaking during the proceedings, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said that the CAA and other plans of the Centre including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was against the Constitution of India and sought that a resolution is passed against it.

Former Mayor Majid Hussain also backed the demand, following which it was accepted by present Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.