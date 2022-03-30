'Delhi Govt Giving Step-Motherly Treatment to 3 MCDs': HM Amit Shah in LS

Talking about the bill, he further said, "Running the services of the municipal corporation with more efficiency and transparency, these amendments are also in this bill. There is also a proposal in this bill to limit the number of councillors of Delhi. Civil services should be organised on the basis of the principle of anywhere and anytime."

Shah said the MCD was responsible for the civic services of 95 percent of the entire capital region.

"About 1.20 lakh employees work in the three corporations. Many important places like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, Prime Minister's House, Central Secretariat are here," he said.

"When the heads of state of other countries come here, they definitely keep their eyes on the capital. Therefore, it is necessary that all the three corporations of Delhi should take up the responsibility of civic services," he added.