'Hindutva Not Anti-Muslim': Why Ex RSS Members Made New Party in Madhya Pradesh

"The party will naturally have a Hindutva agenda, we're all from the RSS background. Hindutva is in the nature of the country," said Manish Kale (55) a former member of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

An engineer by profession who was associated with the RSS for close to 16 years from 1991-2007, Kale is now one of the founding members of the Janhit Party in Madhya Pradesh.

The party held its first public meeting in Bhopal on 10 September in which over 200 people registered as members to provide the voters an "alternative" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.