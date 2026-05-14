Himanta's 'Push Back' Mission: 23 Social Media Posts in 2026; Dhaka Takes Note

Himanta Biswa Sarma who was sworn-in as Assam's chief minister for the second consecutive term has been known to post about "push back" of alleged 'illegal Bangladeshis' on his social media. However, now even the Bangladesh government has become cognizant of his comments.

Recently, Dhaka summoned the acting Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pawan Badhe and protested against CM Sarma's remarks which could hurt Bilateral ties between the two countries.

As per reports, Badhe was called to the foreign ministry, where Director General for South Asia Ishrat Jahan handed over a formal note of protest.

This development came barely five days after CM Sarma's last post wherein he wrote, "Laato ke Bhoot baato se nahi maante. We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don't leave themselves. For instance these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were pushed back last night. Assam will fight, Pushbacks will continue."