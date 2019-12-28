JMM Chief Hemant Soren to Take Oath as 11th Jharkhand CM on Sunday

Former Finance Minister of Bihar Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and the National executive Council member of CPI Kanhaiya Kumar are also expected to be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president MK Stalin, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu among others will at the ceremony.

This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state as the Congress, the JMM and RJD alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.