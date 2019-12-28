JMM Chief Hemant Soren to Take Oath as 11th Jharkhand CM on Sunday
Jharkhand chief minister designate and JMM executive president Hemant Soren will be sworn-in as the chief minister of the state on Sunday, 29 December. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the presence of a large gathering of leaders.
The security arrangements have been made keeping in mind the presence of various leaders from different political parties and huge tents have been set up for the oath ceremony, reported IANS.
Many Leaders to Attend Ceremony
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders like P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will be attending the ceremony.
Former Finance Minister of Bihar Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and the National executive Council member of CPI Kanhaiya Kumar are also expected to be present at the swearing-in ceremony.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president MK Stalin, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu among others will at the ceremony.
This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state as the Congress, the JMM and RJD alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
Three Ministers Likely to Take Oath
The JMM, the Congress and the RJD are pre-poll alliance partners. The Congress, however, wants that the RJD which has won only one seat should be accommodated in either a Board or a Corporation, according to the IANS report.
According to the report, three ministers are also likely to take oath along with Soren though the portfolios are not yet confirmed.
Speaking to IANS, RPN Singh, Jharkhand Congress in-charge said, “Nothing has been discussed regarding who will take oath as minister. We will let the media know when it is finalised.”
Soren and Singh will reportedly hold a closed-door meeting to discuss the ministry on 28 December.
(With inputs from IANS.)
