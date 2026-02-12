Hardeep Puri Says He Only Met Epstein With Delegation, But Emails Disprove This

“In the eight years, there is one email I exchanged with him,” Puri said. However, later in the press conference, Puri added that there was only “one substantive email” and there were “one or two others”, but did not expand on them.

The emails released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), however, suggest that Puri interacted with and met Epstein multiple times. Puri said he met Epstein because he was “a very prominent member of New York society.” “Half the world that interacted with him had no clue about his past,” Puri said.

It should be noted that Epstein was already a convicted sex offender during the period of these meetings. He had been arrested for soliciting a child in 2008, and served 13 months in prison. He was re-arrested in 2019 after more charges came to light.