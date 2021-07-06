Thawarchand Gehlot Appointed K'taka Guv Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, 6 July, appointed Thawarchand Gehlot as the Governor of Karnataka and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, while Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has been transferred and appointed Governor of Haryana.

Among the other appointments made by the President include Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, PS Sreedharan Pillai as Governor of Goa (transferred from Mizoram), Satyadev Narayan Arya as Governor of Tripura (transferred from Haryana), Ramesh Bais as Governor of Jharkhand (transferred from Tripura), and Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram.

The appointments come amid the buzz over a Cabinet expansion by the Modi government. Notably, Thawarchand Gehlot was serving as the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Modi government.