As Opposition Boycotts RS, Govt Passes Three Labour Code Bills

The codes will give powers to state governments on rules related to hiring, retrenchment and fixing work hours in their factories and establishments while restricting powers of the workers to form unions.

Besides, it will ensure the government extends social security to all, including the unorganised and gig workers in a phased manner.

The Union Labour Ministry has consolidated and amalgamated 29 labour laws into four codes to significantly improve the ease of compliance and hiring and firing of workers while keeping the labour welfare under consideration. The government had earlier notified the Code on Wages which provides for national level floor wage for all workers.