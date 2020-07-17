Gold Scam: Kerala Oppn Moves No Confidence Motion Against Govt

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday, 17 July, that the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has served a notice for a No Confidence Motion against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the Assembly.

He said that people have completely lost faith in the government and that there is widespread anger and apprehension about “corruption in the government”. He reiterated that the Chief Minister should realise the gravity of the situation, step down immediately and face a CBI enquiry.

The move comes at a time the gold smuggling case of Kerala is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).