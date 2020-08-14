‘Full Stop,’ Says Pilot as Gehlot Wins Trust Vote in Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot’s seating became the centre of attention as well.
“Despite various attempts by the Opposition, the result is in favour of the government,” said Sachin Pilot, on Friday, 14 August, as Ashok Gehlot won the trust vote in Rajasthan.
The Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won the vote of confidence in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, 14 August, just days after Sachin Pilot negotiated a truce with the party leadership in Delhi, putting an end to the political crisis in the state.
“The vote of confidence which was brought by the government has been passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan Assembly.”Sachin Pilot
According to ANI, Pilot further asserted that this development has “put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising.”
“A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith that roadmap will be announced timely.”Sachin Pilot
‘Strongest Warrior Sent to the Border’: Sachin Pilot
Amid the Assembly Session, Sachin Pilot's seating also became the centre of attention. The Congress leader, who was sacked as deputy CM during the rebel crisis, has now been given a seat near the Opposition benches.
This development came only a little before Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won the trust vote in the State Assembly.
"When I came to the house and found that my seat had been changed, I was wondering why,” Sachin Pilot said, according to NDTV, adding that at this original seating position he felt safe, and now he had been placed next to the Opposition.
“Then I realised that I have been sent to the sarhad (border). That is because only the bravest and strongest warrior is sent to the border.”Ashok Gehlot
According to ANI, Pilot further said, “Be it me or any friend of mine, we consulted the 'doctor' and all 125 of us are standing in the House today after treatment.”
“There may be bombardment at this border but we will be the armour and keep everything safe.”
Further, according to ANI, Sachin Pilot said that it is not important where one sits.
“Earlier, I was part of the government but now I am not. It is not important where one sits, but what is in the hearts and minds of people. As far as the seating pattern is considered, it is decided by speaker and party and I don’t want to comment on it.”Sachin Pilot
Gehlot ‘Condemns’ Misuse of Agency
Gehlot, in his part, expressed his displeasure in the Assembly with “misuse” of agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) Department.
“Are agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department not being misused in the country? When you hold conversations on telephone, don’t you say the other person to join you on FaceTime and WhatsApp. Is this good thing in a democracy?”Ashok Gehlot
In July, amid his tussle with Pilot and other Congress leaders, Gehlot’s government had withdrawn its "general consent" to the CBI to conduct investigations in Rajasthan, and compelled the central agency to seek prior permission on a case-by-case basis.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV).
