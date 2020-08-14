‘Full Stop,’ Says Pilot as Gehlot Wins Trust Vote in Rajasthan

Amid the Assembly Session, Sachin Pilot's seating also became the centre of attention. The Congress leader, who was sacked as deputy CM during the rebel crisis, has now been given a seat near the Opposition benches.

This development came only a little before Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won the trust vote in the State Assembly.

"When I came to the house and found that my seat had been changed, I was wondering why,” Sachin Pilot said, according to NDTV, adding that at this original seating position he felt safe, and now he had been placed next to the Opposition.