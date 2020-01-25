From Democracy Index to Social Mobility, ‘Sab Changa Si’ Is a Lie

The parameters on which this index is based include political culture and civil liberties.

As per the report, the aspect that primarily caused India’s drop in rankings is “an erosion of civil liberties in the country”. The issues and examples highlighted by The Economist Intelligence Unit include the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the house arrests of politicians opposing the move, the prolonged internet shutdown there, the botched-up NRC exercise in Assam, and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

And coupled with the kind of hate speech you hear from our politicians, are you really surprised that we have fared so miserably?

Here, sample this: