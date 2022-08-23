Arrested Congress Leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu Sent to Police Remand Till 27 Aug

On Monday, Ashu was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau from Ludhiana when he was at a local salon, close to Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu's residence.

Last week, a case was registered against him for allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles.

An inquiry is underway and more officials of the food and civil supplies department are under the scanner, an official statement reportedly stated.

In June, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested another former minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on corruption charges.

Ashu's arrest came after he along with other senior Punjab Congress leaders 'presented' themselves at the Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali on Monday, stating that it could detain any of them as they were fed up with the AAP government levelling corruption allegations against them.