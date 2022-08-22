Ex-Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu Arrested in Corruption Case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday, 22 August, arrested Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu over alleged irregularities in granting the contracts of food grain transportation.

The former Punjab minister was arrested from Ludhiana, news agency PTI reported citing official sources.

As per news agency ANI, he was at a local salon, close to Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu's residence, at the time of his arrest.

Last week, a case was registered against the former minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs for allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles.

An inquiry is underway and more officials of the food and civil supplies department are under the scanner, an official statement reportedly stated.