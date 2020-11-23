First Session of Bihar Legislative Assembly to Begin Today

The inaugural session will see a joint sitting of both the Houses.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is to be maintained in the seating arrangement and masks have been made mandatory, ANI reported.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the largest party with 75 members, while the Mahagathbandhan has 110 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 125 seats, including 74 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With inputs from IANS, ANI and Hindustan Times.)