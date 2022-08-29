Girl Dies After Man Sets Her on Fire in Jharkhand's Dumka, Sec 144 Imposed

A teenager in Jharkhand's Dumka district, who was allegedly set on fire by a man whose overtures she did not reciprocate to, succumbed to her burns in the early hours on Sunday, 28 August, police said. The police said that she had suffered 95 percent burns.

"The woman succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, around 2:30 am on Sunday. Her body will be brought to Dumka after the post-mortem examination," Dumka town police station incharge Nitish Kumar told news agency PTI.

On Monday, the mortal remains of the victim were taken to the cremation ground for her last rites, amid tight security. A large crowd gathered for the funeral procession. Dumka MP Sunil Soren also attended the funeral procession.