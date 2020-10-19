ED Questions Farooq Abdullah; Omar Calls It ‘Political Vendetta’

The NC also released a statement soon after, saying that the summon was the result of opposing BJP’s ideology.

“The ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is clearly the result of the unity that Dr Sahib has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in J&K. This is the price one faces when opposed to BJP’s ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is a witness to how BJP has been employing coercive and intimidative measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is a case in point,” a party spokesperson said.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah continues to maintain his innocence and will cooperate with the authorities in what is nothing but a witch hunt,” the statement added.