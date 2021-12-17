Farmers’ Victory: Decoding 5 Factors Behind Modi Govt's Repeal of Farm Laws

The first was the massive Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat on 5 September, organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), in UP’s Muzaffarnagar. The farmers and workers came in huge numbers, not only from UP but also from Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. It succeeded in rebuilding secular unity.

The second was the success of the Bharat Bandh call given by SKM on 27 September. This was the third Bharat Bandh call in the last one year, and by far, the most successful too.

The third was the increasing tempo of the struggle in UP, Punjab, and Haryana. In Punjab, the farmers’ struggle has gone down to practically every home in the state.