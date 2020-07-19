Fadnavis Doing Good Job As Leader Of Opposition: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Saamna, also thanked Fadnavis for boosting the morale of healthcare workers.
An issue of the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Saamna, printed on 18 July, has said that BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, is doing a "good job" as leader of opposition in the state.
The editorial further said that the work of the government received a boost in morale after Fadnavis praised the Maharashtra government's public health machinery.
"Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is as much young and dynamic as he was when he was the chief minister of the state. His recent statement has come to light in which he told a close party colleague that if he tests coronavirus positive he should be admitted to a government hospital for treatment," it said.
"Although Fadnavis should be praised for this statement, he is being trolled, which is not right. We have time and again said that he has been doing a good job as a leader of Opposition," it further said.
The party has also added that Fadnavis is touring the state to monitor COVID-19 relief work and is very satisfied with the work of the state government.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.