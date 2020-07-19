Fadnavis Doing Good Job As Leader Of Opposition: Shiv Sena

"Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is as much young and dynamic as he was when he was the chief minister of the state. His recent statement has come to light in which he told a close party colleague that if he tests coronavirus positive he should be admitted to a government hospital for treatment," it said.

"Although Fadnavis should be praised for this statement, he is being trolled, which is not right. We have time and again said that he has been doing a good job as a leader of Opposition," it further said.

The party has also added that Fadnavis is touring the state to monitor COVID-19 relief work and is very satisfied with the work of the state government.

(With inputs from PTI)