Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Arrested in Bhopal for Threatening To Blow Up Parliament
Samrite threatened to blow up Parliament on 30 September if his demands were not met, the officials said.
The Delhi Police crime branch on Monday, 19 September, arrested former Samajwadi Party MLA Kishor Samrite from Bhopal for allegedly threatening to blow up the Parliament, officials in the national capital said.
They said Samrite had on Saturday allegedly sent a package along with the threat letter to the authorities. He threatened to blow up Parliament on 30 September if his demands were not met, the officials said.
Samrite was held from his house in Kolar after the state police was duly informed about the action, Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar told PTI.
"They produced him in a local court and have taken him to Delhi on transit remand," the official said.
In Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the Speaker's office received the package containing a letter, a national flag and gelatin sticks.
Samrite had written down 70 demands in the letter, Yadav added.
"We registered a case and sent a team to Bhopal and arrested him today (Monday) with help of the local police," he said.
About Kishor Samrite
"Samrite has threatened leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Raj Thackeray. A special court even awarded him punishment of five years in a case. He is doing this to gain publicity and has sent packages to the security general of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha... We have taken cognisance of all such incidents," Yadav added.
The officer said the former MLA, in his letter, wrote about the condition of government schools, roads, policies, expenditure on schemes and farm laws.
He will be brought to Delhi on Tuesday, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
