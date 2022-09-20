Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Arrested in Bhopal for Threatening To Blow Up Parliament

The Delhi Police crime branch on Monday, 19 September, arrested former Samajwadi Party MLA Kishor Samrite from Bhopal for allegedly threatening to blow up the Parliament, officials in the national capital said.

They said Samrite had on Saturday allegedly sent a package along with the threat letter to the authorities. He threatened to blow up Parliament on 30 September if his demands were not met, the officials said.

Samrite was held from his house in Kolar after the state police was duly informed about the action, Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar told PTI.

"They produced him in a local court and have taken him to Delhi on transit remand," the official said.